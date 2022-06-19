Agnipath || Efforts to stop the ban! The state does not support the ban

#Kolkata: Opposing Agnipath, several organizations called for a ban on India. Each Divisional Commissioner, IC of each police station and Superintendent of Police of each district have been directed to take precautionary measures in this regard. According to Navanna, the state does not support the ban. All measures must be taken to maintain law and order. Adequate security measures should be taken in every government office. Central government offices should be similarly guarded. Violent activities will not be tolerated. The state has been directed to take adequate measures regarding tomorrow’s ban.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 19, 2022, 20:40 IST

Tags: Agnipath, Nabanna