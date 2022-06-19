Menu
Search
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Agnipath || Efforts to stop the ban! The state does not support the ban

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Opposing Agnipath, several organizations called for a ban on India. Each Divisional Commissioner, IC of each police station and Superintendent of Police of each district have been directed to take precautionary measures in this regard. According to Navanna, the state does not support the ban. All measures must be taken to maintain law and order. Adequate security measures should be taken in every government office. Central government offices should be similarly guarded. Violent activities will not be tolerated. The state has been directed to take adequate measures regarding tomorrow’s ban.

Published by:Rachana Majumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Agnipath, Nabanna



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleAgnipath || Opposing Agnipath, India called for a ban, a precautionary measure on the part of the state
Next articledaily coronavirus cases increasing rapidly once again check detail | In one day, more than three hundred and fifty affected in the state! Which district at the top? – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL