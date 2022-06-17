Menu
Friday, June 17, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Agnipath || This time in Bengal, the Trinamool is seeking talks with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

#Kolkata: Trinamool wants talks with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agnipath. Sudip Bandopadhyay and Saugat Roy were given the responsibility. The fire of Agnipath is now in Bengal. Processions and gatherings in several places since Friday morning. All the district administrations have been warned in this regard. It has been asked to emphasize that there should be no chaos in any way The whole district is constantly being monitored for renewal. Attempts to hold processions or gatherings at several places in Howrah Purulia have been blocked by the state police.

The departure from the state due to protests over the Centre’s Agnipath project and the running of several trains bound for West Bengal also had an impact. Train traffic was disrupted mainly due to rail blockade in Bihar, vandalism at the station and arson. According to the railways, the problem has arisen due to protests at the railway tracks and stations in the east.

Not only that, the Mumbai Mail between Sasaram and Bhavya stations in Bihar was reportedly attacked. It is alleged that the train was attacked with stones, sticks and guns Fearing for their lives, the passengers hid under the seats

Howrah-New Delhi Purba Express, Howrah-Lalkua Express, Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, Ranchi-Patna Pataliputra Express, Danapur-Tata Express, Asansol-Tata Express, Joy Express, Trains are running late like 8

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Agnipath military recruitment, Rajnath Singh, TMC



