Ahead Of Tomorrows voting West Bengal BJP MLAs are in Newtown hotel Reason is unknown BJP MLAs in the private hotel of Newtown, the reason is hazy! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Presidential election tomorrow. Before that, the political camp was busy. All Trinamool MLAs (BJP MLA) are supposed to come to Kolkata today. On the other hand, according to sources, 69 BJP MLAs from the state have been taken to a hotel in Newtown. BJP votes in favor of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. So what is this step to confirm? BJP MLAs in the Newtown hotel to maintain vote numbers? The question is raised (BJP MLA | Presidential Election).

This is practically an unprecedented event in the history of state politics. In the past no polls have been arranged to keep MLAs in one place by either camp. Is this settlement to ‘ensure’ votes in support of Draupadi Murmu? The political election (BJP MLA | Presidential Election) has started. Why MLA leave the hostel to stay in the hotel legislators? That question also arises. According to sources, all the MLAs of Gerua Shibir will stay in a private hotel in Newtown till Monday. From there on Monday they will go to the assembly to vote. Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari will be trained if he comes (BJP | Presidential Election).

In the past, there have been incidents of MLAs being brought together around elections in other states, but this is the first time such a thing has happened in West Bengal. So speculation started. Cleaning of BJP MLAs, this measure has been taken without all staying together in the MLA hostel. At night they will all stay in the private hotel in Newtown.

Incidentally, the politics of changing votes through horse trading or ‘horse buying’ has been seen in several states in the recent politics of the country (BJP | Presidential Election). The topic of resort politics has repeatedly come up in practice. But this kind of incident is completely new in West Bengal. According to sources, this advance preparation is so that there is no crush voting at the last minute in the case of Draupadi Murmur voting. Because if something like that happens, it will cause great discomfort to the BJP.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 17, 2022, 20:05 IST

Tags: BJP MLA, Draupadi Murmu, Presidential Election 2022