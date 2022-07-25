Menu
Air Ambulance ready at Perth Airport taken out of SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Minister Partha Chattopadhyay was discharged from SSKM Hospital this morning for a health check-up at Bhubaneswar AIIMS as directed by Calcutta High Court. The former education minister is scheduled to be taken to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance from the Kolkata airport Air ambulance has already reached Kolkata airport from Guwahati Partha Chatterjee will be brought to the airport in an ambulance from SSKM Hospital

According to sources, ED officer Mithilesh Kumar Mishra will go to Bhubaneswar along with Partha Chatterjee. Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer Anindya Kishore Raut will also be there Doctor Tusharkanti Patra will also reach Bhubaneswar along with Partha Chatterjee

After the medical examination, the physical examination report of Partha Chatterjee will be submitted to the special court of ED today by 3 pm today.

Details coming…

Tags: Partha Chatterjee



