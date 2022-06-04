Air India aircraft was saved from a major accident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Air India aircraft was saved from a major accident. There was a hole in the fuel tank of the Air India flight from Kolkata to Delhi, the passengers were sent to another flight.

It is learned that AI 73 was scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Delhi. When the plane reached the runway, oil was seen leaking from the fuel tank. There were 130 passengers in the plane. After that the passengers were disembarked from the plane and the repair work of the plane started. At last the passengers were taken to Delhi on another flight.

ANUP CHAKRABORTY

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 05, 2022, 00:39 IST

