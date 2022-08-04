Air pollution ranks the 2 nd most serious health risk in India

Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, organized

an awareness program on ‘Air Pollution and Health Effects’ at its flagship facility Medica Superspecialty Hospital in

Kolkata in collaboration with Centre for Chronic Disease and Control (CCDC), Health and Environment Leadership

Platform (HELP). The event was inaugurated by Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals in the presence

of Dr. R.K Das, Consultant – Pulmonary Medicine, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Dr. Poornima Prabhakaran,

Deputy Director, Centre for Environmental Health Public Health Foundation of India, Senior Research Scientist, Centre

for Chronic Disease Control and Mr. Masroor Azam, Research Associate, Centre for Chronic Disease Control.

The hour-long program took the attendees through the role doctors and healthcare professionals may play in

communicating effectively and efficiently with their patients and communities. It also focused on the many ways

that healthcare professionals may step up as educators and

communicators for the health implications of air pollution and become

advocates for clean and renewable energy—a crucial aspect in combating

air pollution in India.

In the presence of other eminent speakers and attendees, Dr Alok Roy,

who inaugurated the event, averred, “Air pollution is responsible for both

direct and indirect health effects on individuals and society as a whole; we

owe it to ourselves and future generations to work on its improvement;

unfortunately, there isn’t enough awareness about the same among all of

us. This conference will bring awareness about the environment,

particularly air pollution, to the forefront, and together we will be able to improve it.”

CCDC conducted and published research on “Understanding Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice of Health

Practitioners Towards Health Effects of Air Pollution in India” in the year 2020. The study showed how despite air

pollution becoming a major concern across the world, particularly in India, many clinicians are not fully prepared to

assess and convey the health effects of air pollution to their patients.

Besides the research, Dr Poornima Prabhakaran, Deputy Director at the Centre for Environmental Health, Public

Health Foundation of India, Senior Scientist at the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, stated, “Globally, air

pollution is an overlooked cause of death. It is the fourth largest cause of death worldwide and the second most

serious health problem in India. In polluted places, the air we breathe contains contaminated particle matter that

enters the airways and predominantly affects respiratory health. However, tiny particles have an influence on other

organ systems, including cardiovascular health and infant and child health when pregnant women are exposed to

poor air quality. Furthermore, when healthcare practitioners get a better understanding of air pollution and its health

repercussions, they will be able to develop preventative and promotional initiatives to safeguard the health of the

people and communities they serve.” She further mentioned, “Because the health industry accounts for 5% of global

greenhouse gas emissions, a well-sensitized and well-equipped health sector to deal with the rising burden of

climate-sensitive illnesses or one that can move toward more ecologically sustainable health care services, is one

path to establishing a climate-smart health sector. A climate resilient health facility must use sustainable building

materials and standards, with a focus on optimizing natural lighting, cooling, and ventilation improving resource

efficiency in energy, water, and food management, establishing efficient health care waste management systems,

promoting sustainable transportation, encouraging demand aggregation, and purchasing goods such as medical

equipment and pharmaceuticals manufactured in environmentally friendly factories. Finally, to build a climate-smart

health system in India, both commercial and public health institutions should strive to provide accessible and

adequate financial structures to support sustainable healthcare.”

Focusing on the Health Impacts of Air Pollution, Dr. R K Das, Consultant –

Pulmonary Medicine, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said, “Pollution and

its effect on our lives and the planet is a very relevant topic in our today’s

day and the world and maybe it will have relevance for many more years to

come. As far as our health is concerned, pollution has got a direct

detrimental effect on our entire being and perhaps the most damaged and

affected organs are our lungs. According to studies, approximately 7 million

people die each year because of exposure to fine particles in polluted air,

which cause diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung

cancer, respiratory infections such as pneumonia, stroke, and heart disease.

Apart from respiratory problems, it also causes growth retardation, growth

delay, and a decrease in playtime with the weakening of bones decreased

strength, and stamina, which extends to adulthood. As a result, air pollution

is a major issue not only for the elderly but also for the young, and this is

frequently overlooked. Air Pollutants of major public health concern include

particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur

dioxide. Both outdoor and indoor air pollution are hazardous to one’s health.

According to the World Air Quality Report 2022, India’s PM 2.5

concentrations have returned to pre-Covid lockdown levels measured in

2019.”

Lastly, Mr Masroor Azam, Research Associate, Centre for Chronic Disease

Control, briefly introduced the Health and Environment Leadership

Platform (HELP), as well as the Climate and Health Air Monitoring Project (CHAMP). While HELP is a network of

hospitals, healthcare facilities, and health associations committed to reducing their environmental health burden

and becoming climate-smart, CHAMP is an awareness-building program on air pollution and health effects. Talking

about CHAMP, he further mentioned, “In this unique program, TV screens are installed in hospitals which showcase

local air quality data, relevant advisory and information, education and communication content, aimed at increasing

the awareness levels of healthcare professional, patients and community.”

Medica along with CCDC always believed in spreading awareness to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster

a movement to create societies focused on well-being. The maintenance and improvement of health must always be

at the center of concern about the environment and sustainable development. Yet health rarely receives high

priority in environmental policies and development plans, even though the quality of the environment and the

nature of development are major determinants of health. The panel discussion concluded after highlighting the

priority area of concern in the current scenario and its effect and cure on human lives.