Aircraft from Varanasi had a steep descend mid air before landing in Kolkata | Investigation orders – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s plane crashed again. On the way back from Varanasi to Kolkata, the plane landed. It is learned that the plane suddenly descended from a certain height during landing. This happened just before landing. It is known to give a strong jolt at that time. An investigation into the incident has begun. However, it is learned that the Chief Minister is completely safe.

The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) was hit in the back by a sudden jolt, but it is initially known that everyone on the plane was healthy at that time. However, in such a sudden incident, panic spread among the passengers of the plane. But there has been a lot of speculation as to why this kind of thing happened. An investigation has already been ordered.

Details are coming

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 04, 2022, 21:47 IST

