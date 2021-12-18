Airport Authority to inspect Three new Airports of Bengal | Big News! Three new airports on the way to the state! Officers to visit next week – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In a recent administrative meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed West Bengal Airports to be opened soon. This time the state administration is working accordingly. According to sources, Airport Authority of India officials will visit Kochbihar, Malda and Balurghat airports next week. In addition to watching run movies at the three airports, Airport Authority of India officials can discuss in detail what is needed to open an airport. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

According to sources, officials of the Airport Authority of India will visit Maldaha Airport (West Bengal Airports) on Monday, Balurghat Airport on Tuesday and Kochbihar Airport on Wednesday. At an administrative meeting in Malda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the airport could be opened soon. Accordingly, the district administration has already acquired land to extend the runway of Malda Airport.

On the other hand, even though Kochbihar Airport is ready, Kochbihar Airport is facing multiple complications. Recently, it came up in the discussion that the license of Kochbihar airport will not be renewed. In that case, the state has taken the initiative to start Kochbihar Airport in a new form. For which the visit of the Airport Authority of India officials is going to be very important, like the officials of Navanna.

On the other hand, Balurghat Airport (West Bengal Airports) is already ready. Runway work is already ready. In that case, the officials of the state administration think that the communication system with North Bengal will be intensive after the opening of these three airports. According to sources, the state has planned to build airports in two more places. The state is planning to set up an airport in Purulia.

It is to be noted that in order to reduce the pressure on Kolkata Airport from above, it is being considered whether an airport can be set up in South 24 Parganas. Sources said that the district administration of South 24 Parganas has already been advised to identify the land in that regard as well. In that case, some officials at the Department of Transportation say that the future of the three airports will depend on their visits next week.

Somraj Banerjee