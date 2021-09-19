AITC strengthens its digital presence as 31 senior leaders join the indigenous Koo App
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections,
political fever on India’s pioneering multilingual microblogging platform, Koo, has started
gaining momentum. Last week after the debut of AITC’s National General Secretary and Lok
Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) on the Koo App, 31 Senior Leaders from the
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have now joined the platform. Senior party leaders
including Indranil Sen (@indranilSentmc), Minister of State (M.O.S) Information, Cultural and
Tourism Department, Chandrima Bhattacharya (@chandrimaaitc), Minister of State
(Independent charge) Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, MOS Health & Family Welfare
and Land & Land Reforms & Refugee Rehabilitation, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
(@Aitcsobhandeb), Former Minister for Power & Non-Conventional Energy of West Bengal,
Rathin Ghosh (@rathinghoshtmc), Minister-In-Charge, Food and Supplies Department,
Government of West Bengal and Member of Legislative Assembly, Madhyamgram A.C
(2011-incumbent) and Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwaryofficial) Cricketer and Member of the
West Bengal Legislative Assembly (MLA) have joined the platform and will use it to connect
with the masses in Bengali, Hindi and English.
AITC’s increasing presence on Koo also indicates that the party will leverage the platform’s
multilingual offerings to make inroads among the voters and is continuously strengthening
its digital might to compete with BJP and other parties to emerge as a strong opposition
party during the next year’s assembly elections.
Koo’s breakthrough features create the opportunity for its users to use the platform in eight
languages, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla and Assamese.
Last year, several BJP ministers had opened their accounts on the Koo App after the central
government’s differences with Twitter. In view of the number of users of regional languages,
non-BJP parties have also turned to this platform.
Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath is also very active on the Koo App and in the
last few weeks, several Senior Leaders of many opposition parties including Satish Chandra
Mishra, National General Secretary of BSP and Member of Rajya Sabha and Tej Pratap
Yadav, son of former CM of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav
and former Health, Environment & Minor Water Resources Minister, Government of Bihar and
current MLA of Hasanpur constituency, Sanjay Singh, national spokesperson for the Aam
Aadmi Party and the state-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan Azad Samaj
Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s Omprakash Rajbhar,
Arvind Rajbhar and Arun Rajbhar have continuously created their accounts on the platform
and have been connecting and sharing their thoughts with the people in their mother
tongues. This has now made Koo an important platform for regional politics for the
upcoming assembly elections.
Since its launch in March 2020, Koo has seen representation from Chief Ministers of 14
Indian states, besides various Cabinet Ministers, leaders and famous personalities from
fields like entertainment and sports. As an India-first social media platform, Koo
democratises the voice of India by breaking through the dominance of English with novel
features like Multi-Lingual Koo (MLK) that auto-translate content into a language of your
choice. This not only allows users to communicate better, but helps in enhancing the
reach across the community and masses.
Recently, the Made-in-India platform registered a whopping 1 crore downloads, a significant
milestone for a home-grown 18-month old app. Backed by robust technologies and
innovative features, Koo is expected to cross 10 crore downloads over the next few
months.