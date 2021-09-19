AITC strengthens its digital presence as 31 senior leaders join the indigenous Koo App

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections,

political fever on India’s pioneering multilingual microblogging platform, Koo, has started

gaining momentum. Last week after the debut of AITC’s National General Secretary and Lok

Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) on the Koo App, 31 Senior Leaders from the

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have now joined the platform. Senior party leaders

including Indranil Sen (@indranilSentmc), Minister of State (M.O.S) Information, Cultural and

Tourism Department, Chandrima Bhattacharya (@chandrimaaitc), Minister of State

(Independent charge) Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, MOS Health & Family Welfare

and Land & Land Reforms & Refugee Rehabilitation, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

(@Aitcsobhandeb), Former Minister for Power & Non-Conventional Energy of West Bengal,

Rathin Ghosh (@rathinghoshtmc), Minister-In-Charge, Food and Supplies Department,

Government of West Bengal and Member of Legislative Assembly, Madhyamgram A.C

(2011-incumbent) and Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwaryofficial) Cricketer and Member of the

West Bengal Legislative Assembly (MLA) have joined the platform and will use it to connect

with the masses in Bengali, Hindi and English.

AITC’s increasing presence on Koo also indicates that the party will leverage the platform’s

multilingual offerings to make inroads among the voters and is continuously strengthening

its digital might to compete with BJP and other parties to emerge as a strong opposition

party during the next year’s assembly elections.

Koo’s breakthrough features create the opportunity for its users to use the platform in eight

languages, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla and Assamese.

Last year, several BJP ministers had opened their accounts on the Koo App after the central

government’s differences with Twitter. In view of the number of users of regional languages,

non-BJP parties have also turned to this platform.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath is also very active on the Koo App and in the

last few weeks, several Senior Leaders of many opposition parties including Satish Chandra

Mishra, National General Secretary of BSP and Member of Rajya Sabha and Tej Pratap

Yadav, son of former CM of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav

and former Health, Environment & Minor Water Resources Minister, Government of Bihar and

current MLA of Hasanpur constituency, Sanjay Singh, national spokesperson for the Aam

Aadmi Party and the state-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan Azad Samaj

Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s Omprakash Rajbhar,

Arvind Rajbhar and Arun Rajbhar have continuously created their accounts on the platform

and have been connecting and sharing their thoughts with the people in their mother

tongues. This has now made Koo an important platform for regional politics for the

upcoming assembly elections.

Since its launch in March 2020, Koo has seen representation from Chief Ministers of 14

Indian states, besides various Cabinet Ministers, leaders and famous personalities from

fields like entertainment and sports. As an India-first social media platform, Koo

democratises the voice of India by breaking through the dominance of English with novel

features like Multi-Lingual Koo (MLK) that auto-translate content into a language of your

choice. This not only allows users to communicate better, but helps in enhancing the

reach across the community and masses.

Recently, the Made-in-India platform registered a whopping 1 crore downloads, a significant

milestone for a home-grown 18-month old app. Backed by robust technologies and

innovative features, Koo is expected to cross 10 crore downloads over the next few

months.