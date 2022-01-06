Ajay Chakrabortty Director of WB health service tested Covid positive | শীর্ষ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Coronavirus. This time, Ajay Chakraborty, the state’s health director and Debashis Bhattacharya, the health education director were infected with the deadly virus. Both have been reported to have mild symptoms. They are in home isolation. Also 6 more employees of the health building are not positive.

Coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus) is on the rise in the state like the rest of the country. Naturally upward covid graph. Strict restrictions imposed across the state to deal with the situation. However, the Coronavirus Bengal situation in the state is still of great concern. After doctors and nurses, this time Covid Positive are the two top officials of the state health department. Meanwhile, Director of the National Health Mission Santosh Mohan has also been diagnosed with corona infection, sources said.

Health officer Ajay Chakraborty was not feeling well for several days. Seeing the various symptoms of corona is doubtful. So he had a rapid antigen test. Although according to her test results, she is not infected with corona. Receive RT PCR test report on Wednesday night. The report is positive. He is currently in isolation at home. This is the second time Kovid has been attacked by a health official. Earlier last year, Corona, the head of maternal health, was attacked. At that time he had to be admitted to the hospital. Later in the night, the RTPCR test did not come positive.

In the field of health (West Bengal Coronavirus) the corona is getting wider and wider. Outbreak of corona in Chittaranjan Sevasadana. The hostel has been ordered to evacuate. Corona infection in the body of several people including the superintendent of Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital. The number of corona infections in North Bengal Medical is not small. Several people, including doctors and nursing staff, were affected in Jalpaiguri. BMOH Corona of Polba Hospital in Hooghly is infected. Hana Coroner also visited Asansol District Hospital. The list of covid infections in private hospitals is also quite long.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 (Coronavirus Update India) is raising concerns in the country. Daily coronavirus infection (West Bengal Coronavirus) touches 90,000 milestones. According to a report released by the Union Health Ministry, 90,926 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. Daily infection rate is 8.43%. Corona infection increased by 56.7% compared to yesterday.

According to the latest report of the state health department, the number of West Bengal coronavirus cases has increased in a single leap. In the last 24 hours, the number of victims in the state stood at 14,022. 17 people have died. The rate of infection has also increased exponentially as the corona test increases a lot. Kolkata has the highest number of positive coronaviruses in the country, claims the Union Ministry of Health.