Akshay tertiyatei home entry temporary grassroots building! Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee to pay homage – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The entrance to the temporary grassroots building will be at Akshay III. State Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee will pay homage to the new building along the bypass near the metropolis. Special responsibility has been given to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. All the top leaders of the party will be present on the occasion. There was never enough space in the press conference. When the workers came from the district, they had to think about the place to stay. Many places needed care and repairs.

After the big victory in the election of Ekushey, finally the plan was taken to renovate the Trinamool building. The party meeting hinted at the expansion of Trinamool Bhaban on June 5 last year. On May 20, 2002, the Trinamool Bhaban was constructed next to the bypass. The team was small then, the power was very limited. Now the team in Culver has grown a lot. Winning three times in a row has proved how tough the bottom line of the team is. On top of that, the party wants to expand in the national context.

So like the other five national teams, I want a shiny headquarters. According to sources, the expansion of the old building was planned keeping these aspects in mind. 4 floors will be made to accommodate the space. There will be separate rooms for each branch. There will be rooms for the top leaders of the organization. Seating for staff from the district. There will be a press conference room. Virtual meeting arrangements. In addition, there will be a hall and conference room for party meetings.

The canteen will be built, where the staff will get cheap food. Like the political elite, there was actually a tactical political message behind this expansion of the Trinamool building. The party is trying to explain in the grassroots register. Growing organization. Contact with district staff is being increased. That arrangement is for the district workers to come and stay in the Trinamool Bhaban at night. Apart from that, Mamata Banerjee herself announced to focus on the government as well as the party in 2019.

Since then, the organization has been thinking deeply about the demolition of the old building on the side of the bypass, but in that sense the work has not progressed. Having a temporary office on the side of the bypass is not exactly like running a party office. So the Trinamool will do all the work from the temporary house to run the work till the new building is being constructed. The new house will have canteen, office room, press conference. Sources said there will be a separate room for the team leader.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: April 17, 2022, 13:02 IST

Tags: TMC