Alameeb Mediart Lab, an initiative by George Telegraph Group celebrated LOVE for ART with aspiring artists at star-studded LOVE Carnival 2022

Alameeb Mediart Lab, an initiative by the George Telegraph Group organized LOVE Carnival 2022 today to celebrate valentine’s day uniquely by celebrating LOVE for ART and WORK with budding artists. The fun-filled V-Day was celebrated all day through many exciting events like LIVE MUSIC, DANCE Performance, Music Video Release, etc. in presence of eminent dignitaries from different disciplines.

The event witnessed tribute to ‘Nightingale of India’ Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar followed by a Music Album Release titled ‘Love is Divine’ by Avyc Dutta (Singer and Co-Founder of Alameeb Mediart Lab) in the esteemed presence of Shri Subrata Dutta, MD of George Telegraph Group and Sr. VP-All India Football Federation; Doctor turned Singer Siddhartha Sankar Roy (aka Sidhu); Shri Gaurab Chatterjee (aka Gaboo), Drummer of famous Band ‘Lakkhichara’. ‘Love is Divine’ is a song from the album “Buddha is a journey” by Avyc Dutta. This song talks about the extended features of love.

Avyc Dutta, Singer of the Music Video Album ‘Love is Divine’ and Co-Founder of Alameeb Mediart Lab stated, “Love Carnival is a platform for budding artists to exhibit their love and passion towards their ART. We all know how the pandemic has affected the lives and livelihood of many artists in the past two years and at the same time, it has also helped realise the hidden talents of many dormant artists. Through this LOVE Carnival, we at Alameeb Mediart have taken the initiative to support the wannabe artists from different disciplines to come forward and showcase their talent. We are delighted and overwhelmed that eminent personalities from distinct industries have stepped forward to support aspiring artists like us and helped us make this a grand success. We believe their support and blessings will always lead us in the right direction. It inspired us to come up with more such innovative initiatives in the future.”

On this occasion, Shri Subrata Dutta, MD of George Telegraph Group and Sr. VP-All India Football Federation commented, “Love carnival is a unique concept of Alameeb Mediart. To me, love is where you come first. If you are in the right relationship, then I feel every day is Valentine’s Day. I congratulate Alameeb for organizing such an event. I feel that the lovers of art, music, and culture would really adore this festival and I hope this festival is organized every year by Alameeb. This festival would certainly attract the youths of our city who perceive love in art and music.”