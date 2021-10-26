Alapan Bandopadhyay | Why CAT case from Kolkata to Delhi? Alapana Banerjee in the High Court

#Kolkata: The former chief secretary of the state is seeking justice. Former state bureaucrat Alapan Bandyopadhyay has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court. Alapan Bandopadhyay, the retired Chief Secretary of the adjoining state of the Calcutta High Court, has challenged the direction of the Principal Bench (Delhi) of the Central Administrative Tribunal. The case is likely to be heard tomorrow.

The case filed by Alapan Bandopadhyay has been moved from the Kolkata bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal to the Principal Bench in Delhi on October 22. Alapana Bando Padhyay has approached the High Court today challenging that instruction.

On May 26, the then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was summoned to Delhi for an important review meeting in the presence of the Prime Minister. In fact, he could not attend the PM’s meeting as he was busy dealing with the damage caused by Cyclone Yas. The center named Maidan on the allegation of being absent from the Prime Minister’s meeting in Kalaikunda on May 26. At first he was show-cause.

Alapanbabu replied to that letter. Even then, on June 17, the DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) or the Ministry of Personnel started an investigation against Alapanbabu for alleged breach of discipline. He was summoned to Delhi on October 16 for a preliminary hearing. However, the hearing of Alapanbabu’s request was postponed to November 2.

Alapana Banerjee recently filed a case in the Calcutta Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal seeking dismissal of the inquiry. The hearing was held on October 22 at 3 pm. DoPT had applied to the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal to move the case from Kolkata to Delhi. On the basis of this application, the Delhi Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal directed to transfer the case from Kolkata on October 22. A hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow (26-10-21). This time Alapon challenged the order and approached the High Court.