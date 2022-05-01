May 1, 2022

Album ‘Alokbortika’ released at ICCR

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Sanjukta Bera and Prabuddha Raha during performance at ICCR

Album ‘Alokbortika’- The Spirit of Life, was released in the august presence of eminent film director, Atanu Ghosh at Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR recently.

This grand release was followed by a soulful musical performance, based on Tagore’s ‘Jiban Debata’. Brilliant presentation of Rabindra Sangeet by Prabuddha Raha and Sanjukta Bera was perfectly complemented by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee’s mesmerizing narration, which made the evening a memorable one.

‘Alokbortika’, a true gem an album presenting Rabindranath Tagore’s immortal creations has been released from Times Music Bangla, which contents Rabindra Sangeet sung by Prabuddha Raha and Sanjukta Bera and the recitations by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee. The album has been curated by the excerpts from Tagore’s life, his philosophy, his religious thoughts and his timeless creations.

Sanjukta Bera and Prabuddha Raha deserves a bow for their concept, curation and for patronizing this enriched album, which has been esthetically presented by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee. The musical arrangements of this album has been done by Surojit Das.

