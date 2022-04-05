Alcohol in West Bengal: 13,600 crore! Record income from sale of liquor in the current financial year is a great profit in the state and also in the country

#Kolkata: Alcohol in West Bengal is the state’s record income in the current financial year. A total of Tk 13,600 crore was earned by the state excise department in the fiscal year 2021-22. Although the revenue was 10 percent more than last year, the state earned 20 percent more than the previous period of Kovid. According to the excise department, the state has earned one-third of its profit from domestic liquor. As a result of the reduction in the price of domestic liquor imported from abroad, the sales have increased by 200%, which is considered unprecedented by the officials of the Excise Department. Sales increased more than the excise department had targeted. The most sold foreign liquor.

By the way, this time the people of Bengal met the festival of colors by overcoming the outbreak of corona. For the last two or three years, that joy has waned because of the coronavirus. Wine was also sold at the Dol festival. The state government even made record earnings by selling liquor during the swing week. According to the Excise Department, Dol grew its revenue four days a week.



Read more: The loud cries of the dogs in the neighborhood, followed by what was seen in the bathroom of the house, eye-popping

According to the excise department, Dol Purnima was on Friday and Holi was on Saturday. And the wine lovers have been collecting wine since Thursday. And in that, liquor worth Tk 200 crore was sold in four days. Although the liquor store was closed on the day of the swing, i.e. Friday. 60 crore worth of liquor was sold in one day. Compared to last year, the sales rate of alcohol has increased a lot this year.

Read more: Fire revenge for murder again, burning houses and cars! What exactly happened in Golsi? Village without men

It is to be noted that before that, record liquor was sold in the state during Durgapujo and New Year of 2021. According to sources, from Christmas to New Year, 70 to 85 crore rupees worth of liquor has been sold daily in the entire state. Around Tk 650 crore worth of liquor was sold in the entire state during Pujo and Christmas.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 05, 2022, 14:38 IST

Tags: Alcohol, West Bengal news