Aliah University | Jagdeep Dhankhar: Accussed student leader Giasuddin Mandal arrested WB Governor called CS to know detail situaltion

CalcuttaGiasuddin Mandal, former unit president of Aliah University’s Trinamool Student Council (TMCP), was finally arrested by police on charges of insulting Aliah University’s vice-chancellor and carrying out unprecedented violence on campus. Trinamool student leader Ghiyasuddin Mandal threatened to slap Alia University vice-chancellor’s house. Allegedly, Ghiyasuddin and some other youths were harassing the Vice-Chancellor’s house. As soon as this video came out, there was a storm of condemnation in the educational circles. Police arrested the accused student leader on Sunday.

Alia University Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi to condemn the incident. In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “In view of the alarming situation in the video which has gone viral, the chief secretary has been asked to come up with the latest situation information by 1pm tomorrow.” “In a situation like this where law-breaking miscreants are on their way without fear of the law, law-abiding people must have a very scary view.” Concerned about this, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Aliah University Jagdeep Dhankhar) also shared the video of Vice Chancellor Henstha in his tweet post.

Chief Secretary has been called upon to send full update by 1 PM tomorrow on worrisome scenario reflected in video in viral circulation. Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is certainly fearful scenario for law abiders. pic.twitter.com/T0xQGTh6x3 – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) April 3, 2022

Asifur Rahman, a student of Alia University, lodged a written complaint against Ghiyasuddin. Ghiyasuddin was then arrested. He has been charged under Section 306, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy under section 120B, offense under section 34, theft under section 379, insult under section 504 and harassment of a government employee under section 353.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has already stated in a written statement that Ghiyasuddin, a student leader accused of harassing Alia University Vice-Chancellor, was expelled two years ago. In a statement, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “The man who was seen attacking the vice-chancellor was expelled from Alia University in 2016 for immoral activities. He was later expelled from the Alia University Trinamool Student Council. Since then, the Trinamool Student Council of Alia University has not had any relationship with him.

