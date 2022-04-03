Aliah University: The party has no relation with the accused in the Aliah University incident, said the Trinamool Congress

#Kolkata: The ruling party has said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nothing to do with the Aliah University incident. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad claims that the accused student leader has not joined the party since 2016. Even Trinamool Congress state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said that he had never been the president of the student unit of the Trinamool Congress.

A viral video from Aliah University shows how the vice chancellor is being harassed. The Trinamool Congress has condemned the use of obscene language in public. On the same day, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Alia (Aliah University) leader who is said to be the unit president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad was removed from the party 3 years ago for his obscene and anti-party activities. “The image of the government and the party is being tarnished. The Trinamool Congress is urging the vice-chancellor to immediately lodge a complaint with the police. We request the police to arrest the accused immediately.” Trinamool demands that the Vice-Chancellor be brought out by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit.

But who is he against whom? According to sources, Ghiyasuddin Mollah is an expelled student of Alia University. Home in East Burdwan district. Came to study in Kolkata in 2013. He was admitted to Alia University with Electrical Engineering. Within a year, Ghiyasuddin Mollah became famous on the campus for his notoriety. After that, Gias slowly began to enter the shadow of politics. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad claimed to be the president of the Alia University unit, although the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad claimed that there was no unit at that time. Then in 2016, several allegations were leveled against the student leader, including extortion on the Alia University campus, extortion from the canteen, and beating of junior students. He was expelled after the intervention of the university. He and his entourage entered the house of the Vice Chancellor of Alia University and threatened her with abuse and death.

But the question is how a student from East Burdwan entered the house of the Vice Chancellor of Alia University in Calcutta and threatened to abuse? Who is behind this? The young man accused in the Alia case was known to be close to former unit president Kabirul Islam. Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya has claimed that the accused is not a member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. “I strongly condemn this incident. I have spoken to the vice-chancellor. Everyone in our unit has taken him out. He should take disciplinary action as usual. The accused has never been our unit president. He joined as a general worker in 2015,” said Trincomalee. All ties with him have been severed since 2016. “

