all the canals enroute in east west metro construction will be cleared by 15 june, kolkata metro declared to KMC – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The canal will be repaired within the next seven days, the Kolkata Metro Rail informed the municipality. Not 80%, the renovation work is close to the remaining 50%. The construction work was going on, due to which there was an unintentional mistake. The cleared canal will be handed over to the state within 15 days. Metro was previously reported by the executive director of the construction company RVNL. They are working with adequate permission of the Irrigation Department.

Complaints about drainage have come up in New Goriya-Airport project. In this project, Indian Railways wants to run Metro from New Goriya to Ruby this year. Efforts are being made for that work. Work is going on with the cooperation and permission of the state. In this situation, if the work is stopped, there will be problems. Mention in the report, description of four places. According to the municipality, everything will be cleared by June 10. According to the report, the rules of the Irrigation Department and the issue of widening the bypass. Metro Rail is going to inform the state about this report by letter.

Abhishikta Crossing – Pillar No. 110-112. The work is on the TP canal. The work of the four foundations is complete. The canal water is not obstructed here. In the next 15-20 days, all the acquired parts of the canal will be cleared.

Nonadanga – No road found here for Metro work. Metro is widening the bypass here The pillar here is number 165-16. Work on the two pillars is complete. The work of the two will be completed in the next few days Work near Ambedkar Bridge – Pillar No. 218 here. There are two canals here. Work on a canal will be completed in the next 15 days. The work here is very challenging because the two stations here are Ritwik Ghatak and Varun Sengupta.

Metropolitan Canal – Here Pillar 262 is 6 There is no work on the canal here. Work is being done on the bank. There is no possibility of water getting stuck The part that is being worked on will be completed within the next 15 days. Nearby is Beleghata metro station.

