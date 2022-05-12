All you need to know about the death of West Bengal student leader – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: High Court wants to know 60 minutes of Anis death moment. Justice Rajasekhara Mantha wants to know last 60 minutes of Anis Khan death moment. The SIT could not answer the question asked by the judge during the hearing on Thursday. The SIT’s initial investigation is reluctant to accept the murder theory. Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, a lawyer for Anis’s family, said in an interview that an attempt had been made to save the police by filing a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. There was no GD entry. Injuries are mentioned on pages 20 to 22 of the report. There is a reference to the fact that it fell and fell into the hands. Page 38 of the seat report states that the police entered and where the police went.

Police cordoned off the house. The incident took place in the presence of the police. It is clear in the report. But it is said that Anis Khan read it himself. The Supreme Court has said that polygraph test reports cannot be authentic documents everywhere. It fell from above but did not break arms and legs. Possibilities have been mentioned everywhere in the report. It is clear that he was actually killed. The question asked by the accused in the polygraph test is unreasonable. The judge leaves the question, do you think the murder clause should be added here? Bikash’s answer is ‘yes’. Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya further said that there is an issue of hijab. Social media and Alia University’s Anis protest movement are also one of the reasons. The whole incident has been organized.

Justice Mantha’s question, “What is the real reason? Why did it happen? Hijab movement or something else? “Bikash replied,” Police entered the house. How did the police enter in the middle of the night? Surveyed 3 houses in the vicinity. According to the police, the purpose they came up with was successful. ” Exactly how he died is not mentioned in the investigation report! The police entered the house, then what? Then Anis’s bloody body was seen. Seeing the blood stained body of Anis from entering the house … the investigation in this case is to know the incident of this moment. Where is that clear? “

Bikash argues, “The police report says the investigation is over. The police have filed a case under section 304 (a). There is no mention of actual cause of death. Everything is possible. ”The judge wanted to know why the police did not take him to the hospital after the incident. Why did the police leave? ” Bikash added, ” The police only said negligence in their report. Did not mention the actual incident. Therefore, the investigation of Anis case should be handed over to an impartial body. ” The police came to arrest him at midnight without any notice! State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee told the court, “The phone call came to the officer-in-charge at 10.15 pm from the Additional SP. The phone comes with a post on social media. CSFL and polygraph tests were done by CBI officers. Dad refused to have a polygraph test. All mobile forensics have been sent. All raids on Anis’s house were led by Civic Volunteer Sourav Kandra. The case will be heard again on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 12, 2022, 19:59 IST

Tags: Anis Khan