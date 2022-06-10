Allegation of taking money for teacher recruitment CBI Filed FIR | Complaint of taking 10, 15, 20 lakh rupees! CBI names FIR in primary recruitment corruption – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: SSC recruitment corruption is under investigation. Meanwhile, the CBI has started an investigation into the appointment of primary school teachers. The anti-corruption wing of the CBI in the eastern part of Kolkata on Thursday lodged an FIR against Prathmi for alleged corruption. According to CBI sources, the FIR was registered following the directions of the Calcutta High Court. Chandan Mandal is named in the FIR filed by the Central Investigation Agency. According to CBI sources (Primary TET Scam) who may be summoned soon.

The investigating agency claims that there are indications of conspiracy in this corruption as well, in which many people are involved. Soumen Nandi, a job seeker, approached the High Court alleging corruption in the initial recruitment. He alleged that 6 people have been recruited illegally. The name of Chandan Mandal has come up in this case. Who is a resident of Mamabhagina village in Bagdar. Primary school para teacher by profession. He is accused of giving jobs to many people in schools with money.

It is to be mentioned that Upen Biswas, a former minister of state and former joint director of CBI, had posted a video message about this Chandan Mandal a year ago. Although Chandan’s name was not in his post. Upen Biswas mentioned the name ‘Ranjan’ as the fictional name of Chandan. Therefore, the High Court (Primary TET Scam) has directed to include Upen Biswas in this case. However, the court has ordered to take Chandan into custody if necessary. The CBI made the FIR in compliance with the court order.

In 2014, there was an examination to determine the eligibility criteria for the appointment of primary teachers. The 6 people against whom the allegations are, they got the job without passing the exam. According to sources, there are allegations of taking up to Rs 10 lakh for primary (Primary TET Scam), Rs 15 lakh for upper primary and up to Rs 20 lakh for high school jobs. The matter was also brought to the notice of the High Court. A CBI probe has since been ordered. The CBI is already going to start an investigation by filing an FIR. According to sources, statements will be taken from those involved in this corruption.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 10, 2022, 09:29 IST

Tags: Primary Teacher Recruitment, SSC TET