#NewDelhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (DVC Water) has repeatedly spoken out against the deprivation of the state. That allegation is not baseless, this time it became clear in the written reply of the central government. In response to a written question from Trinamool Lok Sabha MP and Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee, Union Minister of State for Water Power Bisweshwar Tudu said that no money has been sanctioned for the renovation of DVC Water Reservoirs. Bisweshwar Tudu said that the reply was received from the DVC authorities of the Union Ministry of Water Power.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the lack of DVC reforms for creating flood situation in different districts of the state. The state government has repeatedly complained that the central government is not repairing DVC Water Reservoirs in a timely manner. The state claims that due to lack of reforms (Mamata Banerjee | DVC Water), the navigability of the reservoirs is declining due to siltation. As a result, the districts have been affected by the floods due to light rains.

The state government repeatedly approached the central government but no action was taken. It has been alleged for decades that DVC reservoirs have been rehabilitated but nothing more than verbal assurances have been forthcoming. According to the Center, Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee has been formed to manage the DVC reservoir (Mamata Banerjee | DVC Water) and dams. According to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, the committee has been set up to review the work of Damodar Barakar River System and other issues related to time. However, the central government has said that raising the water level of DVC Water is not under the purview of the committee.

In response to a written question from Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Minister of State for Water and Power in the Modi government, Bisweshwar Tudu, said that although plans to reduce navigability were planned to start in 2012, it could not be implemented due to lack of suitable landfill and cost overruns (Mamata Banerjee | DVC Water). The Centre’s response proved that the indifference of the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Centre’s DVC reforms was not unreasonable.

