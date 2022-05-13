Allegations proved, Kunal Ghosh convicted in court! Why not get the grassroots leader? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh has been convicted in a case of attempted suicide On the same day, Bidhannagar MP-MLA convicted Judge Kunal Ghosh. Although he did not punish the grassroots leader

Kunal Ghosh tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills in 2014 while he was in the Presidency Jail after being arrested in the Sarada case. As a result, he recovered from the treatment Police filed a case against Kunal for attempting suicide The court ruled in that case on that day

However, the judge did not punish Kunal despite his conviction Instead, advising the grassroots leader, he said, “This decision was not right. Do what you are fighting for. No matter how exhausting it is, suicide does not solve the problem.

You are a prominent journalist. Children of established families. Society expects a lot from you. You fight the lawsuit and keep working. ‘ According to the judge, Kunal Ghosh was sentenced by the court for attempting suicide.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 13, 2022, 13:02 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh, TMC