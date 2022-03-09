Alniche Lifesciences Launches Health App on this World Kidney Day

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Alniche launches Health App for CKD (chronic kidney disease) patients. The app offers a wide range of information like kidney health, exercises, daily health routine, burst the myths revolving around diet of CKD and dialysis patients along with easy and healthy recipes safe for patients within the nutritional guidelines.

Patients with CKD face challenges in their daily lives and require regular assistance with the type of food they eat, the recipes with specific ingredients and more. People with compromised kidney function adhere to a renal or kidney diet to cut down on the amount of waste in their blood. Since dialysis is a continuous process, the patient might find it as a hindrance to normal life, with many dietary and lifestyle changes. Although, following a kidney diet may also help promote kidney function and slow down the progression of complete kidney failure.

“This digital initiative of Alniche via Health app will not only help patients and their caregivers but also saves doctors’ time by educating patients for maintaining kidney health” shares Girish Arora, Founder & MD – Alniche Lifesciences.

“This app is just the beginning, with the innovative technology and a vision to provide better healthcare, we will upgrade the app features in the future and make it ready for other patients suffering from Diabetes and other chronic diseases” added Girish.