Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly partners with Zee Network to launch India’s biggest baking talent hunt show

After championing integration of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly in homemade dessert recipes over last couple of years, India’s largest jelly brand has, in partnership with Zee Network, announced the launch of country’s biggest baking talent hunt – Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Baker’s Studio. The show is slated to be aired on leading family channels Zee TV, Zee Zest and digital platform Zee5. The latest initiative facilitated by Wavemaker India has been designed to offer the country’s budding chef community a platform to don their chef hats and dish out interesting baking recipes.

The co-branded show is scheduled to be promoted extensively on ZEE channels and Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly’s digital assets; the talent hunt will give viewers a chance to send in their entries for participation. The show will see celebrated chefs Amrita Raichand and Ranveer Brar come together as hosts. Amrita and Ranveer will also help the brand in shortlisting 15 final contestants and groom them in a bootcamp to aide their culinary proficiency before the final leg which would be spread over 5 episodes. The 5 winning Home-bakers, one per episode, will not only get a chance to be the brand’s chef ambassador for a period of 1 year but will also have their own professional home kitchen set-up as a reward to help in their professional journey.

This latest initiative is an extension of the brand’s ongoing recipe-integration campaign to build awareness about Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly as an active ingredient in home dessert recipes to bring alive the brand’s positioning of ‘Family Mein Masti Chali’.

Campaign Announcement –

Celebrity Chef Amrita: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1-1NdagBVU

Celebrity Chef Ranveer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhECnmDMo0o

Speaking about the talent show, Mr. Rohit Kapoor – Director Marketing, Perfetti VanMelle India said, “India is a country of food lovers and there is an abundance of culinary talent. Started 2 years ago to drive in home consumption, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly recipe integration idea has worked very well for the brand on digital medium and we saw encouraging consumer entries whenever we rolled out a contest. This latest initiative is a step forward to engage with our consumers more meaningfully at a larger scale by leveraging the reach of Zee Network. We hope this collaboration with Zee Network will encourage our consumers to join in and share their renditions of recipes using Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ZEEL said, “At ZEE we are constantly endeavoring to collaborate with our partners in offering new and engaging platforms to reach their consumers. The rise of the home chefs has been a standout phenomenon when it comes to reality television in the past decade, and we are excited to partner with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly to bring this one-of-its-kind format for their consumers.”

Viewers can visit the ZEE TV website www.ajj.zee5.com and send in their entries online till 30th September’21.