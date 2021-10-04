Alvito D’Cunha likely to join TMC in Goa Speculation is rife

#Kolkata: Assembly elections in Goa next year 7 Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC in Goa) had slammed two-time former Goa chief minister Luisinho Faleiro. Another popular former footballer (Alvito D’Cunha may join TMC) can become the trump card of the grassroots in Goa this time.

After winning the election in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a local Shitala temple and Gurudwara on the same day. He was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Bokshi and several others It was there that Alvito de Cunha, a former Goa footballer who had been playing in Kolkata for a long time, was seen with the Chief Minister.

Alvito is a familiar face in Indian football On top of that he is the landlord of Goa After playing for East Bengal Club in Kolkata for a long time, he is equally popular in Kolkata The idea of ​​seeing Alvito with the Chief Minister on this day is that he is going to hold the hand of the grassroots in Goa.

Read more: ‘Not Ram Raj, Killing Raj is going on in Uttar Pradesh!’ Mamata attacks the Yogi government

Football is already very popular in Goa And if the Indian team and former star Alvito, who played in East Bengal, can be included in the team, the grassroots support in Goa will increase a lot, according to the political circles.

Coincidentally, Alvito himself joined the Congress in Goa a month ago But the question is whether Alvito, like several other congressional leaders, including Luisinho Faleiro, changed camps.

No announcement has been made by the grassroots about Alvito yet But on this day, the Trinamool leadership took him to the temple with enough importance with the Chief Minister Alvito 6 entered the temple just behind Mamata Banerjee After giving flowers to the idol of the temple himself, the Chief Minister asked Alvito to come forward Seeing all this, it seems that this former Goan footballer, who has been playing in a red and yellow jersey for a long time, is going to become the trump card of the grassroots to score a goal in Goa. However, there has been no response from Alvito yet