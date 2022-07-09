Amarnath Cloudburst: ‘That video call cut …’, Four friends from Kolkata missing in Amarnath

#Kolkata: Four friends from Kolkata are missing in Amarnath. Four persons from Ultodanga including Bimal Mandal went to Amarnath together and are currently missing. However, Divyendu Roy of Maniktala Housing Estate spoke in a video call this morning even after the disaster. So his family in comfort.

Suddenly there is a black cloud of fear in the village of Ultodanga. After the Amarnath disaster, four people, including Bimal Mandal, could not be reached by telephone. Shanti Ranjan Kundu, councilor of ward 32 of Kolkata municipality, visited Bimal Mandal’s house on the same day. He assured that the administration would extend all possible help to find everyone from the side of the family.

A resident of Maniktala Housing Estate, Ultodanga. Divyendu Roy went to Amarnath Jatra on 5th July. Talked to family this morning. You are in a government place. There is no difficulty in eating and drinking.

Divyendu Roy is scheduled to return to Kolkata on July 20. He went to Amarnath Darshan with friends and relatives. Sudisha Roy, daughter of Divyendu Roy, a life insurance adviser by profession, said, “My uncle and I talked to my father in a video call in the morning.

Another Bimal Mandal Amarnath has gone on a journey in this ward. The councilor searched his house at 103 Ultodanga Main Road. Manoj Mitra of Ultodanga Main Road along with Bimal Mandal and Pradeep Singh and Sandeep Singh of Girish Park visited Amarnath together.

These three work in the garage of Bimal Mandal. Pictures of virtually concern at the home of the atmosphere. Bimal’s neighbor friend Sanjay Mandal said he had been talking to her on video calls for a long time since 6 am. Bimal said the situation and weather in the area was very bad. It was raining heavily. At one point, the mobile connection was suddenly cut off. Since then no connection has been made despite repeated contacts.

Bimal’s wife Jaba Mandal said that four people including Bimal Mandal went on July 2. The last video call was made at 6 am yesterday. Since then it is no longer available on the phone.

