Saturday, July 9, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Amarnath Cloudburst: The phone is coming, when will the loved one come! A cloud of anxiety in Calcutta over Amarnath’s disaster

#Kolkata: Many tourists from this state are stuck in the rain that breaks the clouds of Amarnath. Rescue work is also in full swing. Meanwhile, family members are hoping to return to their loved ones’ homes.

Twenty-four hours have passed but I still don’t think it’s over. Prabir Karmakar, a resident of Taridah in Bantala of South 24 Parganas, is now worried.

Though they informed about their condition by phone at home on Friday afternoon, now the members of Prabir’s house are worried. Prabir Karmakar called the elderly mother on Friday afternoon and informed her about the accident in the rain. However, that still frightens them, the family is repeatedly chasing them back home.

Prabir Karmakar’s mother said, she is very worried, she says she is fine. No problem. But is it really good? Now I have to return home early.

The same situation is with the family of Ramesh Gain of Bhojer Hat. On Friday, Ramesh saw this man sinking in front of his eyes. A large rock falling from a hill falls at the feet. Ramesh thought that if the stone fell in front of his feet, his legs would be injured.

According to Ramesh Gain’s mother, she is very worried, it is better for her son to return home now. What Ramesh said about the accident means that the disaster has not abated.

According to Ramesh’s father, he did not sleep all night after hearing about this incident on Friday. Now a little worry-free. But don’t worry until you get home. A group of about eighty people left the area, but now every house is starting to think.

It is clear that the comparative passengers for this trip have increased almost two years after the Corona outbreak. Although the comments of passengers like Prabir Karmakar, everyone should be stuck before the visit, it is really out of the question.

