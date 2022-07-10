Amarnath | West Bengal News: 72 Bengal People are still stuck in Amarnath Yatra Said Nabanna

#Kolkata: It is learned that 72 residents of the state are still stranded in Amarnath Tragedy. Of which only 22 are from Jalpaiguri district. Besides, there are 15 (deceased 1) passengers from South 24 Parganas, 12 passengers from Howrah, 10 passengers from West Midnapore, 6 passengers from Balurghat in South Dinajpur, 5 from Kolkata and one each from Bankura and Birbhum in Amarnath (Amarnath | West Bengal News).

The concerned district administration is keeping regular contact with the families of the stranded residents of the state. According to Nabanna sources, the information was obtained after talking to those who called the control room in Nabanna.

The state government on Saturday launched a helpline number for Bengali pilgrims stranded in Amarnath. This was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. Mamata herself revealed the helpline number in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. The state government is opening a control room in Navanne to liaise with the Jammu and Kashmir administration. In addition, the 033-2214526 helpline number is open 24 hours a day for the families of pilgrims (Amarnath | West Bengal News).

Referring to Amarnath’s accident, the Chief Minister expressed his regret in a tweet. He wrote, ‘I am shocked and saddened by the Amarnath tragedy. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims. Condolences to the bereaved benefactors and their families. A control room has been opened in Navanne (033-2214526), ​​our Delhi Residence Office has been activated, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been contacted to rescue the pilgrims from Bengal ‘(Amarnath | West Bengal News).

Incidentally, at least 25 charitable camps near the lower cave in Amarnath were washed away by heavy rains on Friday. 17 people died. Rescue operations were called by the National Disaster Response Force, ITBP, Air Force and local police. Many people were injured in this terrible natural disaster. They were airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar. All the rescue teams have been working since Saturday morning. Rescue work is going on in the same way even today. Meanwhile, the concerned families of the students of this state are spending their days thinking. No one can breathe a sigh of relief until the people of the house return home unharmed. It is learned that a group of pilgrims has already left for Bengal.

On 5 July, 10 people, including Bipul Ghosh, left Calcutta for Amarnath. Their communication with the family has been cut off since the cloudburst. Although the family could contact them on Friday night. At present they are in the army camp at Pahelgaon. However, the family is worried about how to bring them back. However, it is known that the Amarnath Jatra will start again in a day or two after overcoming the disaster.

