AMERICAN EAGLE EXPANDS IN INDIA WITH FIRST STORE OPENING IN KOLKATA

Under the license of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) launched their first American Eagle (AE) brand store in Kolkata, India. The store spans 1200 sq. ft. and is located in the city’s top fashion destination, South City Mall.

American Eagle (AE) entered India in 2018 and currently operates 17 stores across NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and now Kolkata.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, American Eagle, India said “American Eagle is an iconic global jeans brand. We believe a strong market like Kolkata offers tremendous potential and is a great starting point for our expansion plans in the East. With stores across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai and Bangalore, and now Kolkata, we have covered most of the top cities in the country. We are confident that the brand will continue to strengthen our position in the youth centric lifestyle space and prove to be a fashion haven for today’s millennials.”

Customers will be able to shop the latest trends, along with American Eagle’s (AE) inclusive denim collection; sizing will range from 24-35 for women and 29-38 for men. American Eagle (AE) is all about helping customers find their favorite fits; some of the season faves include:

· For him, the new Airflex+ Skinny and 360 Slim offer continual flexibility and comfort. Plaid shirts, polos and graphic logo tees provide him with versatile outfitting options.

· For her, there’s a range of fashion jeans and comfort styles from the Mom Straight to the Super High-Waisted Flare, that all pair with a new assortment of smocked woven tops, comfy graphics and baby tees.

· The new denim collection also features the ‘Real Good’ denims, noting the style is made with the environment in mind and manufactured in a facility that meets AEO Inc.’s standards for water recycling and reduction.

To celebrate the launch, the store will have an array of exciting offers and activations, including having Ritabhari Chakraborty, the well-known Bengali actress, to officially open the new location.

The new collection is available at the Kolkata store, and shop 24/7 on AEO.in.

Store Address: American Eagle, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, S-102, 1st Floor, South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700068

Store Hours: 10:30 am to 10:30 pm

Store Contact No: 033-46044486