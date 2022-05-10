Amit Shah apologizes to Trinamool Congress over Arjun Chaurasia issue – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the autopsy report of Arjun Chaurasia, the Trinamool Congress started chanting against the BJP. Trinamool alleges that the Home Minister lied. So he has to apologize.

The autopsy report of Arjun Chaurasia, a BJP activist from Kashipur, did not find any evidence of murder. That report has been submitted to the High Court on this day After that, counter-voices were raised against Union Home Minister Amit Shah Because after the incident, the Union Home Minister went to Kashipur and accused the party worker of murder

On this day, Kunal Ghosh said, ‘Arjun Chaurasia was not hanged. Brawl, no sign of obstruction It is an impartial investigation. Evidence in the Command Hospital report is fabricated story. Said political assassination. The BJP should not shout anymore. If someone has committed suicide, it is also called murder. This could be seen with the active TMC staff. You have acted irresponsibly. The command hospital report in your center says there is no evidence of murder. The leader of all useless Bengal Please don’t trust them. Of course, the Bengali BJP is in trouble. There was a feast on the table in the evening and crocodile tears in the morning. Bengal’s BJP has zero clowns. People got caught. Not murder, but suicide. Make a Shashman-based Mandal Committee. ‘

Two state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja have made similar allegations against the Union Home Minister. They said, ‘The Indian Home Minister came to the center of a death. He arranged the spark of untruthful words. We said that day. How true our words are today is proved in the autopsy report. It is learned that Arjun was strangled to death. The allegation of hanging is not correct. I heard that there were no signs of injuries on the body of the deceased. This is not a political assassination. Before the investigation, the home minister had said the murder. He did not give the correct information He hurried to Kashipur that day. He did not go to Lalitpur, Hathras, Prayagraj with that quickness The people of Bengal have already explained that they do not obey them. And double engine government means double danger. The government of this state has taken all measures to reveal the truth. The court reported the envelope to the seat. The seat will properly investigate 6 All matters are under investigation. Our team will fix it after all the investigations are done. He got the post with difficulty once. I am not asking him to resign. But I am asking for forgiveness. ‘

