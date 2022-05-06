Amit Shah arrives at Saurabh’s house

#Kolkata: The Union Home Minister reached the house of Sourav Ganguly in Behala to secure the dinner invitation. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari is also with Amit Shah Amit Shah was greeted by BJP activists and supporters on the side of the road in Behala

Sourav Ganguly has already said that this day’s meeting is just a courtesy According to sources, Amit Shah himself had come to Kolkata and expressed his desire to have dinner at Sourav’s house.

Under the hospitality of Amit Shah, mainly Bengali posts have been arranged in the house of BCCI President The menu includes rice, bread, lentils, fried eggplant, pulses, butter, potato dumplings, vegetable cutlets, cheese, yogurt, rasgolla and cashew ice. The whole event has been organized under the supervision of Sourav’s mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay The Union Home Minister is scheduled to stay at Sourav’s house for about an hour According to Sourav himself, Amit Shah has known him for many years

Even in the past, there has been a lot of speculation about Sourav joining the BJP Especially before the 2021 assembly elections, the practice started at the national level But the Maharaja has always kept himself at a safe distance from politics A few days ago, he went to Navanne to discuss various issues and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee This time Amit Shah 7 appeared as a guest in his house

