Amit Shah can go to Saurabh’s house on Friday night! What will be discussed? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The biggest surprise of Amit Shah’s state tour is coming on Friday. According to sources, the Union Home Minister may visit the house of former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday. He can have dinner there. However, nothing has been said about it yet. It has been learned that the police have already come from Behala police station and checked the security arrangements.

The Union Home Minister arrived in the state on Thursday morning. In the morning he arrived at Dumdum Airport. From there he went to Hingalganj. Amit Shah took part in a BSF program there. He was also reported to have held a meeting with the border guards. After speaking there, he flew to North Bengal for his second half. Amit Shah is scheduled to take part in a public meeting there.

The state BJP has been in turmoil since the Assembly elections. It is believed that Amit Shah may also talk about BJP’s organizational issues during the visit. Though there was no hint of going to Sourav’s house before. The news came around noon on Thursday that he could go to Sourav’s house. Earlier there was talk of another event but later that schedule has been changed. That is probably where the matter of going to Saurabh’s house was added.

First published: May 05, 2022, 15:41 IST

