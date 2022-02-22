Amta police ordered to suspend three policemen – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The administration suspended three policemen of Amta police station in connection with the death of Anis Khan. ASI, constable and home guard of Amta police station have been suspended due to the incident. The seat was formed on Monday on the instructions of the Chief Minister to investigate the incident. The representatives of that seat came to Amta. Shortly afterwards, three people were suspended the next day.

According to administrative sources, these policemen have been suspended on the charge of negligence. Now everyone knows that after the incident Amta police station was called again and again but the police did not take the matter seriously or did not go to the spot. That is why Anis’s family members have been accusing the police of negligence from the very beginning. That is why this suspension happened.

Details of the suspension have been given by the District Superintendent of Police. The police did not say anything about their role in the incident. The district police superintendent did not say whether the three were on duty on the night of the incident or whether they were at the spot or did not cooperate with the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, there is tension in the state politics on Tuesday over the death of Anis. Protests are going on especially in educational institutions. Students took part in the procession, chanting slogans and holding a student strike at Jadavpur University from Tuesday morning. Besides, protests also took place at Alia University and Presidency University. Apart from this, there is a grand campaign on Tuesday. It is said that this procession of students of Alia University along SN Banerjee Road will take part in the grand campaign. According to sources, the police are also ready. According to police sources, the administration may stop the procession near Dorina crossing. Students are ready to conduct the procession as well. The university had been crowded since Tuesday morning. The students have appeared there.

