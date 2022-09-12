Amway bats for healthy India; gives a flavourful twist to the Power of 5 program

Commemorating the National Nutrition Week, Amway India, one of the country’s leading health and wellness companies in the FMCG direct selling segment, took a creative approach to engage communities, including children to sensitize childhood malnutrition. Aligned with this year’s theme of National Nutrition Week to ‘Celebrate a World of Flavours‘, Amway India, in its fight against childhood malnutrition, organized a cooking workshop for the mothers and care givers of the beneficiaries of its Power of 5 program. The initiative was aimed at promoting healthy eating among the malnourished children.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Senior Vice President, East & West Region, Amway India stated “In line with our core philosophy of helping people live better, healthier lives, at Amway, we believe that proper nutrition empowers present and future generations leading to a healthy, strong, and sustainable society. Leveraging our expertise in nutrition, Amway launched its nutrition program Power of five in 2018 to fight malnutrition. The program outcome has been encouraging, with a significant reduction in the malnutrition risk status by 70% amongst children. This has inspired us to expand our program to newer geographies benefitting more than 3.5 lakh people, including over 80000 children, by 2023. Furthermore, driving awareness of nutrition, this National Nutrition Week, we organized this cooking session involving our Amway Direct Selling Partners and employees who volunteered to share recipes of simple, affordable yet nutritious meals and snacks for the beneficiaries of our Power of 5 program”.
Amway India organized week-long celebrations at multiple locations under its ongoing campaign #FightMalnutrition to drive awareness around the importance of nutrition in the growth and development of children. In Kolkata, Amway India partnered with ChildFund India to celebrate National Nutrition Week aligned with this year’s theme – ‘Celebrate the World Of Flavours’. Amway employees, Amway Direct Selling partners, and volunteered to share recipes of snacks and meals which are healthy and nutritious and yet affordable with the mothers and care givers of the beneficiaries of its Power of 5 program.
Over the years, Amway has been strategically investing in nutrition interventions and awareness programs. The company has been scaling up its globally renowned Power of 5 programs in India using grassroots-level interventions alongside the innovations to address childhood malnutrition. Early this year, Amway India launched an innovative micronutrient supplement – Nutrilite Little Bits™ providing daily essential vitamins and minerals to help manage micronutrient deficiency such as anaemia.
About Power of 5 Campaign
As per World Health Organization, malnutrition is the underlying cause of 45 per cent of deaths of children under 5 globally and 68% in India (Lancet). Given the malnutrition scenario in the country and Amway’s expertise in nutrition, Amway India launched its globally acclaimed community-based program ‘Power of 5’ to fight childhood malnutrition by improving the nutritional knowledge and practices inclusive of complementary feeding, hygiene practices, growth monitoring and dietary diversity through extensive educational interventions. The campaign further aims to identify and manage malnourished children, and those with infections, by developing synergies among the service providers of associated departments (Integrated Child Development Scheme, Health and Sanitation) for improved services and timely referrals. The Power of 5 program has benefitted over 130000 people, including 36000 children. Through various interventions such as training programmes, awareness sessions, and nutrition education programmes, Amway, along with its NGO partners, has been raising awareness amongst families about malnutrition in children, especially those under 6 years of age.
About Amway India CSR initiatives
- Amway India’s CSR initiatives are based on the belief that social responsibility is much more than the incurrence of a cost or a resource or a charitable/ philanthropic act of social benefit. It is an opportunity to bring in social innovation and change. This belief is articulated in Amway’s vision of helping people live better lives. When it comes to commitment to corporate citizenship, Amway India makes a serious and concentrated effort to reach out and help people improve their lives.
- Amway India supports a comprehensive CSR programme covering a gamut of initiatives including a water conservation project to improve the groundwater level in 7 villages in the Dindigul district located around the manufacturing plant. Amway supports a village health program targeted at 32 villages in the Dindigul district, to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged.
- Amway India set up 5 telemedicine centres in the Dindigul district to ensure consistent healthcare support to the villagers. This program has eliminated distance barriers and improved access to medical services in distant rural communities. The centre aims at providing free medical treatment to over 35,000 patients in a year.
- Amway India as part of its Livelihood Skills program, has been promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among underprivileged women. The program has benefitted over1000 underprivileged girls and women in the states of UP, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Chennai.
- Amway has also taken various initiatives to support the cause of the visually impaired. Amway also supports underprivileged children in education, health and hygiene under a project titled ‘Sunrise’. Under this project, Amway currently supports more than 15 NGOs across the country.
- Amway India has been conferred with the ‘Golden Peacock CSR Award’.
- Amway India was recently awarded the CSR Times Awards 2021 for its invaluable contribution towards women’s livelihood program, Nari Shakti. Amway India has won the CSR Times Award four years in a row since 2018, towards eradicating malnutrition, water & soil conservation, the welfare of differently abled individuals, and now the empowerment of underprivileged women.