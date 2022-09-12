Amway bats for healthy India; gives a flavourful twist to the Power of 5 program

Commemorating the National Nutrition Week, Amway India, one of the country’s leading health and wellness companies in the FMCG direct selling segment, took a creative approach to engage communities, including children to sensitize childhood malnutrition. Aligned with this year’s theme of National Nutrition Week to ‘Celebrate a World of Flavours‘, Amway India, in its fight against childhood malnutrition, organized a cooking workshop for the mothers and care givers of the beneficiaries of its Power of 5 program. The initiative was aimed at promoting healthy eating among the malnourished children.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Senior Vice President, East & West Region, Amway India stated “In line with our core philosophy of helping people live better, healthier lives, at Amway, we believe that proper nutrition empowers present and future generations leading to a healthy, strong, and sustainable society. Leveraging our expertise in nutrition, Amway launched its nutrition program Power of five in 2018 to fight malnutrition. The program outcome has been encouraging, with a significant reduction in the malnutrition risk status by 70% amongst children. This has inspired us to expand our program to newer geographies benefitting more than 3.5 lakh people, including over 80000 children, by 2023. Furthermore, driving awareness of nutrition, this National Nutrition Week, we organized this cooking session involving our Amway Direct Selling Partners and employees who volunteered to share recipes of simple, affordable yet nutritious meals and snacks for the beneficiaries of our Power of 5 program”.

Amway India organized week-long celebrations at multiple locations under its ongoing campaign #FightMalnutrition to drive awareness around the importance of nutrition in the growth and development of children. In Kolkata, Amway India partnered with ChildFund India to celebrate National Nutrition Week aligned with this year’s theme – ‘Celebrate the World Of Flavours’. Amway employees, Amway Direct Selling partners, and volunteered to share recipes of snacks and meals which are healthy and nutritious and yet affordable with the mothers and care givers of the beneficiaries of its Power of 5 program.

Over the years, Amway has been strategically investing in nutrition interventions and awareness programs. The company has been scaling up its globally renowned Power of 5 programs in India using grassroots-level interventions alongside the innovations to address childhood malnutrition. Early this year, Amway India launched an innovative micronutrient supplement – Nutrilite Little Bits™ providing daily essential vitamins and minerals to help manage micronutrient deficiency such as anaemia.



About Power of 5 Campaign

As per World Health Organization, malnutrition is the underlying cause of 45 per cent of deaths of children under 5 globally and 68% in India (Lancet). Given the malnutrition scenario in the country and Amway’s expertise in nutrition, Amway India launched its globally acclaimed community-based program ‘Power of 5’ to fight childhood malnutrition by improving the nutritional knowledge and practices inclusive of complementary feeding, hygiene practices, growth monitoring and dietary diversity through extensive educational interventions. The campaign further aims to identify and manage malnourished children, and those with infections, by developing synergies among the service providers of associated departments (Integrated Child Development Scheme, Health and Sanitation) for improved services and timely referrals. The Power of 5 program has benefitted over 130000 people, including 36000 children. Through various interventions such as training programmes, awareness sessions, and nutrition education programmes, Amway, along with its NGO partners, has been raising awareness amongst families about malnutrition in children, especially those under 6 years of age.

