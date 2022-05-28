Amway India widens the spoke of Project Nari Shakti

As part of its social development endeavors, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies recently strengthened its Project Nari Shakti with focus on livelihood in Kolkata. The project in association with Mukti Rehabilitation Centre is an extension to Amway’s Livelihood Enhancement programme, Nari Shakti which focuses on encouraging, educating, and empowering underprivileged women with a conducive ecosystem helping them pursue their goals. In the region, the initiative is aimed at driving entrepreneurship among underprivileged women by supporting them with the required skillsets and providing them sustainable livelihood options.

Talking about the initiative, Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Senior VP – East & West, Amway India, said, “Women empowerment is an important component of global socio-economic development and through the Nari Shakti programme, we, at Amway India, are contributing to the development of a thriving women-led entrepreneurial ecosystem at the grassroots level. While the initiative and upskilling projects help women achieve financial independence, the students have also become an inspiration to many others in the community”.

With its Nari Shakti Project, Amway has so far brought a meaningful change in the lives of over 1,100 women with over 25,000 indirect beneficiaries by skilling them in fashion designing, beauty and nutrition including skills on entrepreneurship. Following the successful completion of the first phase of the programme initiated last year in Kolkata, the company encouraged the budding entrepreneurs by distributing sewing machines and starter kits to those who aspired to start their ventures. Building on the ongoing project in different parts of the country, Amway will continue to nurture this entrepreneurial spirit through tailored programmes through skill development in fashion designing/tailoring and beauty along with basics of entrepreneurship, other soft skills and a module on the importance of nutrition and wellness. The program aims to help these unprivileged women become self-reliant and achieve financial independence.

Bidisha Ghosh Biswas, Secretary, Mukti Rehabilitation Centre, said, “We truly value the partnership with Amway which is giving these underprivileged women the much-needed platform to become self-independent and financially sound. We, at Mukti Rehabilitation Centre are thankful to Amway for not only limiting their support to skill development but also helping them take their first steps towards entrepreneurship”.

Amway India has been investing in upskilling women over the years through a variety of online and offline training and workshops. With the Nari Shakti initiative, the company aims to continue nurturing women, imparting skills required to sustain a business, while providing a community of mentors to support and guide at every step.