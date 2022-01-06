An Achievement of Third Year B.Tech Information Technology Student of MAKAUT

Ethical hacking is no new concept and India has seen a breed of such young enthusiasts in the past. What has changed is the money that comes with it as cyber-attacks on businesses across industries have grown multi-fold in the era of digital transformation.





Meet Samprit Das, an Ethical Hacker and a Security Researcher from West Bengal, Chakdaha, he hacked into large companies and protected them from black hat hackers (bad hackers).





Born on 8th April 1999, Samprit is a third-year B.Tech student in Information Technology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal.



He informed the Indian government of around 750 security flaws. He was named one of the top 15 researchers in the NCIIPC bulletin in July and October 2021. He received a 95 percent on the EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker Practical Exam.





He has been recognized by over 40 organizations, including Apple, VMware, Adobe, Sony, Red Hat, Oracle, L.G, Lenovo, Lenskart, ZOHO, Internshala, EC-Council, Fastly, Evernote, Evento, Techgig, Spike now, Memechat, Worldline, and others. Many government entities, including NCIIPC, CERT-EU, NASA, the United Nations, the Dutch Government, and the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration, were protected by Samprit from black hat hackers. He worked with the University of Victoria, Bournemouth University, and Duke University to assist them protect their systems. Companies pay him money and gifts for discovering security flaws in their systems.





Samprit is currently employed as a Security Researcher at Loginsoft Pvt Ltd, where he has hands-on experience in Linux, Network Security, Web, and Android Application Security.