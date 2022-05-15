#Kolkata: Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary. Exhibition with rare pictures and unknown letters written by Ray. The exhibition is being held at the Calcutta Center for Creativity Hall along the bypass. Ray loved to write letters. Whenever anyone gave a letter, he would write a letter acknowledging his receipt. One such person is Nilanjana Sen of Santiniketan.

Nilanjana Devi met Satyajit Ray when she was 19 years old. Since then, Satyajit Ray has written 52 letters to him. There are several other issues in Ray’s letter. There are a number of interesting topics mentioned in the letters, including the disruption of filming for load shedding in Kolkata.

Satyajit Ray’s family friend Nilanjana Sen, who used to write regular letters, is 60 years old today. Letters, posters of various movies of Satyajit Ray have also found a place in the exhibition. Ray’s rare picture during the recording on Akashvani. Many of the pictures that have never been made public were also seen in this exhibition. There are also many black and white pictures of the movie shooting moments. The gold coin used in the movie outside Satyajit Ray’s house, the signature of Satyajit Ray used in the movie Nayak from the money of that time with the material in the collection of famous sculptor KS Radhakrishnan.

Everything is recorded in book form in this book called ‘Iti Satyajit Da’. KS Radhakrishnan thinks that the book will be remembered as a living document of the past history. This is an attempt to present the new generation to the new generation with all these letters, pictures, pictures of various events written and signed by Ray himself. The organizers of the exhibition are the Calcutta Center for Creativity and an art foundation called Musui. The exhibition will run until June 5. The time is from eleven in the morning to six in the evening.

