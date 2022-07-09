An important decision of Nabanna is that the Department of Health and the Department of Women and Child Welfare will work together on a special program. The Department of Health and the Department of Women and Child Welfare will work together on a special program – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From now on, the Department of Health and Women and Child Welfare will work together to implement government programs for the protection of the health of malnourished and pregnant women and to preserve accurate information in the database. Until now, the state health department and the women and child welfare department have been implementing the program separately with the financial support of the National Health Mission. These two departments have created various confusions in implementing the program separately. It has been seen many times that even though the office is working in the same place, the government program is not reaching where it is needed. There are also instances where the information of the two government offices differs on this issue. This joint program is to remove this confusion. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has already issued this guideline.

Under each sub health center, a hub will be set up by connecting eight to ten Anganwari centers. From where this project will be implemented. The aim is to identify the pregnant mothers and children suffering from malnutrition and implement government programs for health protection in those areas. So that infant mortality can be brought down to zero.

The chief secretary of the state has already drawn up an outline of how the two government departments will work to implement government projects to protect the health of mothers and children. It said there are currently 50,000 Asha workers, 100,000 Anganwari workers and 20,000 auxiliary nurses in the state, who will work together under one umbrella to implement the project. Everyone’s responsibilities have been assigned for the convenience of work. At each sub-health center level, Anganwari and Asha workers will jointly conduct a door-to-door survey to identify. The Department of Women and Child Welfare has its own portal ‘Supushti’. Again, the health department has its own portal ‘Matrima’. Both the portals provide information on the implementation of similar government programs. Since government information is not twofold, there is talk of creating an integrated software to make the same information available in two places. The top echelons of Nabanna think that this will remove a lot of confusion.

Navanna instructed that each sub-health center should review the program at least once a month. If malnutrition among mothers and children is noticed in any place, it will be identified as a dangerous area and necessary measures will be taken. Blocks and districts also need to monitor hubs regularly.

Somraj Bandopadhyay

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 09, 2022, 14:01 IST

Tags: Nabanna