and Meeting among Group left BJP Leaders | “I also think, let’s leave the group.” – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The tone of ‘rebellion’ is getting louder and louder inside the Bengal-BJP. In this situation, the meeting of the BJP leadership at the house of Union Minister Shantanu Tagore on Sunday has sparked intense speculation in the political arena. In Thakurnagar, some ‘disgruntled’ leaders of the party were suddenly spotted at the Union Minister’s residence. That list included Sayantan Basu, Ritesh Tiwari and many more. Jayaprakash Majumdar was also present. However, the BJP leadership is reluctant to open its mouth about the closed-door meeting. Shantanu Thakur also did not open his mouth. However, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh Santanu Thakur opened his mouth on Monday.

Read more: Bigger revolt in Bengal BJP? Outraged leaders at a meeting with Shantanu at Thakurbari

Dilip Ghosh, who came for a morning walk in the Ecopark on Monday morning, said, “Sometimes I feel like I leave the group. What will happen then? I will come to the notice of the media. Nothing more than that. This is because the group left (Dilip Ghosh Santanu Thakur) does not solve any problem or get promoted. The reverse is to be disrespectful. If there is a problem within the team, it is better to solve it inside. There is also that opportunity. “Regarding the change of party of the leaders, he said,” Some people are travelers .. they are not politicians, they change parties. “

When asked about the meeting of rebel MLAs and leaders at Shantanu Thakur’s house (Dilip Ghosh Santanu Thakur), Dilip Ghosh exclaimed, “Anyone can have a happy meeting wherever he wants.” Dilip Ghosh’s clear remarks regarding the closed-door meeting at the Union Minister of State’s house, “What can be said about who will hold the meeting at whose house! Shantanu is now in the news. So the news is coming only after the meeting at his house. He is the Union Minister. Anyone can meet him. There is nothing wrong with politeness. I have said this before. ”

Dilip Ghosh was also heard commenting on the Gangasagar Mela and health building workers being attacked by corona. He said: “The health department is sick. How can it fix the rest? It is true that infections are rampant and hospital doctors are getting sick.” Regarding the Gangasagar fair, Dilip Ghosh said, “Let’s go to the fair. But follow the rules.” Reminding about Uttar Pradesh in this context, Dilip Ghosh said, “All the fairs are going on in Uttar Pradesh. There was not so much infection.”

Read more: Change the decision in a cowardly situation! Abhishek Banerjee in new plan for Goa …

Yesterday, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the postponement of his visit to Goa. According to party sources, he is not going to Goa at the moment. It is learned that this decision was changed in the Corona situation. Asked by reporters about Dilip Ghosh’s response, the BJP’s all-India vice-president said, “First, Tripura has lost its importance. This time, the Trinamool will lose its importance in Goa.”