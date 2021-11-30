Andhra Pradesh Odisha is likely to hit in the first week of December. Will the bones tremble in the cold? – News18 Bangla

What will be the speed of Cyclone Jawad Alert?

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone Jawad Alert can travel at a speed of 69 kmph to 116 kmph. However, it is not yet certain whether the cyclone will hit the Orissa coast or reach the east coast of India. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. There may be damage. Symbolic image.