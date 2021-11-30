November 30, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Odisha is likely to hit in the first week of December. Will the bones tremble in the cold? – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


What will be the speed of Cyclone Jawad Alert?
According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone Jawad Alert can travel at a speed of 69 kmph to 116 kmph. However, it is not yet certain whether the cyclone will hit the Orissa coast or reach the east coast of India. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. There may be damage. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

This important flyover of the city will be closed for four days, said Kolkata Police – News18 Bangla

39 mins ago admin

Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: Narad-Narad in Bagbazar in Kolkata Civil War! What’s the matter

4 hours ago admin

Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from december | Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from December! How to match QR code ticket? Learn … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

This important flyover of the city will be closed for four days, said Kolkata Police – News18 Bangla

39 mins ago admin

Andhra Pradesh Odisha is likely to hit in the first week of December. Will the bones tremble in the cold? – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: Narad-Narad in Bagbazar in Kolkata Civil War! What’s the matter

4 hours ago admin

Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from december | Metro ticket will be available on mobile app from December! How to match QR code ticket? Learn … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Kshitij of Delhi wins ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship 2021

4 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti