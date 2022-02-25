Anis Khan Death: Anis’s father went to TI parade, a Toto driver was called for investigation! But why?

#Kolkata: From the beginning, the state government did not agree to the investigation. But after the order of the Calcutta High Court, the father of the late student leader Anis Khan (Anis Khan Death) is getting softer. He also agreed to stand in the TI parade to identify the boy’s killer. Authorities decided to hold a TI parade at the Uluberia Correctional Institution on Friday following a High Court order. Anis’s father was also requested to join the parade. At first, he said that he could not stay in the parade due to his physical illness. Lawyers later took him for a TI parade. However, Anis’s father claimed that there was no one he could recognize in the TI parade. Meanwhile, a total of 10 people, including the then OC of Amta Police Station Debabrata Chakraborty, were summoned to Bhawani Bhawan on the same day. One of Amta’s Toto drivers was also summoned for investigation. An investigation has revealed that the Toto driver was at the scene on the night of the incident. But investigators want to find out why the Toto driver was there.

Student leader Anis Khan died late last Friday night. On the very next day, that is, on the 19th, the whole of Bengal started fighting over this incident. The Chief Minister decided to form a seat in the interest of investigation. But the family of the deceased obstructed their investigation. Officers had to return to Anis’s house repeatedly. A homeguard and a civic volunteer were then arrested.



The incident was reported to the court. On Thursday, the court ordered a second autopsy on Anis Khan. Anis’s body will be exhumed and an autopsy will be performed under the supervision of the district judge. Samples should be stored for viscera examination. Anis’s mobile phone has been directed to be handed over to the seat through the district judge.

On this day, the neighbors of Anis’s neighborhood marched from Anis’s house to Amta police station. Anis’s father Salem joined the procession. Neighbors started protesting in front of the police station. The court, meanwhile, remanded the arrested home guard and civic volunteer in custody for 14 days.

