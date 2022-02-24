Anis Khan Death Case Update, Anis Khan Death Investigation – News18 Bangla

#Amta: Activists (Anis Khan Death Case Update) raided Amta police station on Thursday to protest Anis Khan’s death. Students from several colleges and universities in the city and Aliar University in Anis also joined the movement today (Anis Khan Death Case Update). Anis’s father Salem Khan, grandfather Sabir Khan and neighbors were present. A thunderstorm broke out outside Amta police station on that day. The protesters tried to enter Amta police station. The battlefield situation was created in front of Amta Police Station (Anis Khan Death Case Update).

The protesters tried to break through the barricade. Allegations of throwing bricks and stones at the police. From the procession, Anis’s father appealed to everyone to sit down and keep the peace. They have demanded the arrest of the OC of Amta police station by next Sunday. Protesters have warned that the SP’s office will be cordoned off next Sunday if Anis’ death is not brought to justice.

.

.

Read more: What was the role of Civic Volunteer that night?

The state police has once again requested the state to rely on the investigation into Anis Khan’s murder. On Thursday afternoon, the state police sent two tweets in a row regarding the investigation into Anis’ death. In that tweet, referring to Anis’s family, they requested that they rely on the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate.

Investigation of Anish Khan murder for proper justice has been done quickly. All angles are being looked into by the SIT. As of now two police personnel have been taken into custody. (1/2) – West Bengal Police (WBPolice) February 24, 2022

Request members of public and family members of Anish Khan to have faith in West Bengal Police and to cooperate with the Special Investigation Team which is set up to ensure proper and speedy justice. (2/2) – West Bengal Police (WBPolice) February 24, 2022

Read more: Two policemen arrested for Anis murder, Bengal will not be disturbed: CM

However, Anis’s father Salem Khan has repeatedly demanded a CBI probe from the procession. Incidentally, the Chief Minister has formed a seat in the murder of Anis. Earlier, three policemen were suspended. As a result, there is growing anger over the issue. On Tuesday, students staged a protest on the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of Anis (Death Update). SIT’s investigating officers can finally enter Anis Khan’s house on Tuesday, even if it is interrupted for a while. They also went to Anis’s house on Wednesday. The family also demanded a CBI investigation at that time.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 24, 2022, 16:16 IST

Tags: Anis Death Case, Anis Khan Death