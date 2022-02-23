Anis Khan Death: Kashinath Bera-Pritam Bhattacharya arrested for killing Anis! Who are they? What did the DG say?

#Kolkata: Anis Khan (Anis Khan Death) Death-Mystery They are Kashinath Bera, Home Guard of Amta Police Station and Pritam Bhattacharya, Civic Volunteer. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that two policemen had been arrested in connection with the incident. Soon after, state police DG Amit Malviya said Amta police home guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya had been arrested. On the night of the incident, the DG did not want to open his mouth about their role.

“The police want to conduct another autopsy,” he said. But the family is not agreeing. Anis Khan’s mobile phone is also not being given. That is why there is difficulty in the investigation. ” The DG has requested the family to cooperate with the police. He also alleged that the seat was being obstructed. He then claimed, “All the information will come to you within 15 days.”

State politics is in turmoil over the mysterious death of Amatar student leader Anis Khan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday afternoon formed a seat to investigate the death. He also directed to submit the report within 15 days. Howrah District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Anis Khan had earlier ruled out the possibility of police entering the house. But the DG said police were not beyond suspicion before the investigation was completed. Home guard Kashinath Bera and Civic Volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya were arrested on the same basis.

Three suspended policemen and a civic policeman were summoned to Bhabani Bhaban over the death mystery of student leader Anis. Two policemen from Howrah’s Amta police station were suspended on Tuesday morning during an investigation into Anis’ death. Besides, a home guard was also placed. All three were on duty that night. All three were on patrol in the Amta police station area.

Among the suspended police personnel were ASI Nirmal Das and Constable Jitendra Hembrum. Earlier, home guard Kashinath Bera was sacked. All three went out round on Friday night with the necessary equipment. On the same night, student leader Anis Khan fell from the roof of his house and died.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 23, 2022, 16:33 IST

