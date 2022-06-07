Anis Khan death mystery CBI? The answer will come soon – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Anis Khan case hearing over, Raidan adjourned. “The allegations are solely against the police. Do you still think that people or families will have confidence in the police investigation?”

Justice Rajasekhara Mantha remarked during the hearing, “It remains to be seen whether the theory of conspiracy or conspiracy is emerging. Because the main allegation here is against the police. In the case of one police station, another police station is going to conduct an operation, the whole process is flawed. The complaint states that the process started from the message of an Additional Superintendent of Police. As a result, you have to keep that in mind. Complaints against a police officer of any rank are not a big deal. Here, the allegation is only against the police, no matter what rank he is in. Do you (the state) still think that people or families will have confidence in the police investigation?

Read more: The Chief Minister thanked the Chief Minister for giving teaching job to the cancer patient

Counter-state advocate general Soumendranath Mukherjee argued, “Anis Khan’s father Salem Khan did not write the complaint he lodged with the police. Someone wrote, he signed. When he was read the indictment, he said he did not say much about it. He also said this in testimony and secret statements. The state is making all efforts to reveal the truth, the seat has been formed. Looking around. There is no reason to distrust the state investigators.

Family lawyer Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya said, “His Excellency the court has given the state an opportunity to investigate. The state has failed to reveal the truth. Nothing came up in the investigation. The seat could not say who directed the operation. On the instructions of the car, the police climbed on the roof of the house nearby and surrounded Anis’s house. Why was it surrounded? No answer. The plaintiffs are constantly facing direct or indirect threats. Did you see what happened in Bhabanipur yesterday? What did the police do? How can people trust the police? ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 07, 2022, 16:44 IST

Tags: Anis Khan, CBI