Anis Khan Death: What was the role of Civic Volunteer that night?

#Amta: Although a few days have passed since the death of Anis Khan, the main culprits are still elusive. No one was arrested. Only three policemen have been suspended. As a result, there is growing anger over the issue. On Tuesday, students staged a protest on the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of Anis (Death Update). SIT’s investigating officers can enter Anis Khan’s house on Tuesday, even if it is interrupted for a while. They also went to Anis’s house on Wednesday. However, while talking to them, his father demanded a CBI probe. In this situation, the seat is preparing to call a civic volunteer.

There were family complaints about Anis’ death, a total of four people came on the night of the incident. One of them was dressed as a civic volunteer. In that context, a civic volunteer is being called this time. The seat will look into the role of the civic volunteer on the day of the incident.

Anis Khan’s father Salem Khan refused to speak to the investigating officers of the seat on Tuesday. On Tuesday, two members of the SIT, DIG (CID Operations) Miraj Khalid and Dhruvajyoti Dey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, visited their house. They talk to Anis’s father and find out what happened. But Anis’s father wants CBI to investigate his son’s death. Anis’s grandfather also said the same thing.

Police also went to Anis’s house on Wednesday. In the meantime, Anis’s grandfather was threatened by phone from Uro number, if the CBI wants an investigation, all the family members will be killed. However, the family is still seeking a CBI probe. Sit even wants to pick up Anis’s body and do autopsy again. But his family did not agree. Only the CBI can agree to the autopsy if there is an investigation, it has been informed.

