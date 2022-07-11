Anish murder case Sit gives charge sheet after 144 days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The seat was filed on Monday in the case of the death of student leader Anis Khan. About one hundred and forty-four (144) days after the incident, the chargesheet was submitted to the Uluberia court. According to court sources, the names of five police personnel have been mentioned. There is no section 302 in the charge sheet. The chargesheet mentions sections 304A (death by negligence), 341 (illegal obstruction), 342 (illegal detention), 452 (forced entry and detention), 120B (conspiracy).

Read more North 24 Parganas News: The flames ignited while digging the soil! ONGC found mineral oil again in Ashoknagar

The names of five police personnel are in the charge sheet. Amta’s name is the then OC Debabrata Chakraborty. He was aware of Anis’s incident, claims Sit. One civic and one homeguard were arrested in the incident. They were later released on bail. Anis’s body was found in front of the house on February 16 this year. According to the family of the deceased, four police personnel came on the night of the incident. Then Anis’s father opened the door. But allegedly, a policeman held him at gunpoint. After that, some policemen forcibly entered the room and climbed the stairs. After a while the sound is found. Police personnel came down and left. Anis’s father claims that Anis’s bloody body was found in front of the door of the house. He died on the way to the hospital.

Allegedly, the police personnel were contacted at the police station but they did not take action. In addition, the body fell in the village for a long time. Anis’s family demanded a CBI probe into the allegations. But the state government directed the formation of seats. The seat holders then went to the scene more than once. The family took the statement. Two accused policemen were arrested. Even then, Anis’s father Salem Khan was not satisfied with the investigation. He said the CBI should be investigated on the direction of the court. But the court has confidence in the seat investigation. In the end, the High Court directed SIT to file the chargesheet quickly. Accordingly, the seat submitted the charge sheet in 144 days.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 11, 2022, 16:41 IST

Tags: Anish Khan, Death