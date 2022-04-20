Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer turned down – by Swiss nature

Roger Federer is promoting the Grand Tour of Switzerland. The global brand ambassa­dor of Switzerland Tourism stars in the latest film of the tourism mar­keting organisation together with Oscar award winner Anne Hathaway. In this new film, however, Federer has to cope with an unpleasant surprise. He is told that no one is greater than the real star of the film, the Grand Tour of Switzerland, the best of Switzerland packed into an unbeatable road trip. The film is now being presen­ted online worldwide.

Switzerland Tourism caused a worldwide sensation a year ago with a film starring Roger Federer – flanked by Oscar award winner Robert De Niro. What remains in memory is that in the film, Federer’s dream of a feature film about Switzerland, failed. The cancellation at the time came from De Niro himself, who felt Switzerland lacked “drama”. The film was viewed well over 100 million times around the world and became one of the ten most successful commercials of 2021.

Anne Hathaway for Switzerland

Switzerland Tourism succeeded in signing up first-class star power for 2022. But Hollywood star and Oscar award winner Anne Hathaway can’t help Federer either. It is said that the two of them travelled along the absolute highlights of the Grand Tour of Switzerland. And although the two had realised the filming dreamed of by the tennis star, they ended up barely being seen in the final edit, as the director had significantly minimized the ability for the viewers to see the two stars. Naturally, both stars are disappointed. This is the plot of the new promotional film.

No one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland

At the beginning of the film, the audience sees wonderful images of the Grand Tour of Switzerland. Breathtaking mountain passes, picturesque lakes, grandiose castles, and a powerful film score. But the epic images are abruptly interrupted by an extremely irritated Roger Federer. Together with Anne, he sits in an edit studio at a screening with the production team and director. Both realise with horror: the director has practically cut them both out of the whole film. No close-ups of the celebrities, but the screen focuses on the majestic landscapes. The director’s reasoning: no one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland, no one is more visually stunning than Swiss landscapes. Hathaway leaves the room and complains that Federer had talked her into taking the part. And the latter experiences his second defeat in his quest to become the star of a major Swiss tourism film.

Roger Federer was nervous

Working with Anne Hathaway was great fun for Roger Federer: “It was an absolute privilege to spend time with such a global super star like Anne Hathaway. I was nervous about her high level of acting. But she gave me lots of tips and couldn’t have been nicer. She was very helpful and certainly patient with my acting skills.” Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism, is also excited about Anne Hathaway: “With such a Hollywood superstar like Anne in our campaign, we are assured of worldwide attention for the Grand Tour of Switzerland.” For her part, Anne Hathaway has revealed herself to be a Switzerland fan: “Before the shoot, I was in the Swiss mountains with my family, and not only was it so beautiful but all the people there were so polite, sweet, considerate and – it’s actually true – very punctual.”

Worldwide campaign 2022

The short film is part of a worldwide campaign to promote the Grand Tour of Switzerland. In addition to the film, different promotional materials will be used under the slogan “I need the roadtrip of a lifetime. I need Switzerland.” The diversity of Switzerland’s nature will be showcased along the Grand Tour of Switzerland, an unforgettable road trip packed with the best of Switzerland. Naturally, this road trip can also be enjoyed very sustainably by travelling in an electric car, as the whole tour is fully electrified. To make the trip even more memorable, Roger Federer will be the official guide on the number one road trip of the Alps and will present his personal favorite routes on a corresponding website.

The Grand Tour of Switzerland at a glance:

· A 1643-kilometre round trip through Switzerland, showing the country’s most beautiful highlights.

· 8 stages, over 5 Alpine passes, past 22 lakes and all 13 Swiss UNESCO World Heritage sites or biospheres

· The route is fully signposted or easy to follow via GPS

· Swisstainable: the Grand Tour is the first road trip that has also been designed for electric vehicles as the E-Grand Tour of Switzerland

· With the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, there is a similar offer for train travellers