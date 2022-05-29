another aspiring models found dead in Kasba today | Saraswati after Vidisha-Manjusha? The body of the emerging model was rescued in the city! Mystery surrounding death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the city of Kolkata, the body of the resurrected model was found hanging. The incident took place in Kasba. It is learned that the name of the young woman who has just set foot in the world of modeling is Saraswati Das. Only 19 years old. Besiadanga Second Lane Bari Saraswati’s (Model Death Kolkata) at Kasba 42/96. No suicide note has been found from his body so far. The man of the house did not complain.

Initially it was known that Swaraswati used to live in Kasba’s house with her parents. Kasba police station is investigating the cause of death. It is learned that Saraswati, a secondary student of this year, has just joined modeling. Police are also investigating whether he admitted to mental depression due to a strained relationship. According to family sources, Saraswati has been suffering from depression for several days now.

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 29, 2022, 21:44 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Model Death