Another girl found dead in Kasba Area Police on investigation | The question is surrounding the unusual death of a young woman in Kasba! Exhaustion is consuming the girls of the city? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The body of a young woman was found hanging in Kolkata. After Pallavi, Bidisha, Manjusha, this time Saraswati Das. The shocking incident took place in Bediadanga Second Lane in Kasba Thana area. According to police sources, the tragic incident took place on Saturday night. It is learned that Saraswati Mysterious Death was recovered by the police of Kasba Police Station (Saraswati Mysterious Death) on Sunday morning.

The family claims that Saraswati was the make-up artist. Mehndi also used to work as an artist. As well as tuition. Loved taking pictures. But what is the reason for such a fate of a young woman of only nineteen years today? What happened that made him decide to end his life? Or is there some other reason behind this death?

According to police sources, no suicide note was found. What causes death? Depression? Was there a relationship? The police will also look into whether any relationship is strained. Dida lived at her uncle’s house in Kasbat and Swaraswati Das lived with her mother. The family claimed that he was talking on the phone last night because one of his relatives called him while the other cut off the phone and picked up the relative’s phone. In that case, the family members are not sure if there was a relationship with anyone.

Saraswati Das

Why are so many young women choosing the path of suicide again and again? What are the reasons behind it? In the last few days, the untimely death of the model actress has shaken the minds of the people of Kolkata. This has also caused a storm of discussion on social media. Families are also worried about the tension in the relationship.

It is to be mentioned that the hanging body of actress Pallavi was first recovered in Garfa in just a couple of weeks ago. Then the hanging body of model Bidisha was recovered in Nagerbazar. Two days later, the hanging body of Manjusha Niyogi was recovered in Patuli in a very similar manner. And this time Swaraswati Das. City dwellers are shocked by the deaths of four young women in a row. On the other hand, Saraswati’s family claimed that a notebook was found in her house in which Saraswati had written some words for her mother. He also wrote that his mother has always been an inspiration and thanked him. Mom and Aunt Ayre work. As a result, no one was at home except Dida on Saturday. The shadow of mourning in the incident is also among the neighbors from the family. Kasba police have started investigation by filing an unusual death case in the whole matter.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 29, 2022, 23:41 IST

Tags: Dead Body Found, Girl Suicide, Kolkata News