Sunday, July 17, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Another suicide model in Kolkata, the body of a girl found hanging in the flat – News18 Bangla

#Bamboo: A rising model who committed suicide again in Kolkata! The body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a bedroom in Bansdroni on Sunday. The police said that the deceased’s name is Pooja Sarkar. Pooja’s body has been taken to MR Bangur Hospital for post-mortem. Police said Pooja used to model. Pooja Gobardanga, a resident of Gaighata in North Twenty-four Parganas, was a student of Hindu College.

According to the police, Pooja used to live in a flat in Bansdroni with one of her girlfriends. Pooja and her girlfriend were in the flat on Saturday night as well. According to the police, according to the statement of Pooja’s girlfriend, Pooja got up and went home when her boyfriend’s call came on Pooja’s phone. After waking up in the morning, Pooja’s girlfriend called him for a long time. But as there was no response, he looked through the window of the house and saw Pooja hanging with a noose around her neck. The girlfriend called Bansdroni police station and reported the matter.

When the police of Bansdroni Police Station went and recovered the body and sent it to MR Bangur Hospital, the doctors said that Pooja died before being brought to the hospital. Initially, the police assumed that the young woman had committed suicide. But a lot will be clear when the post-mortem report comes out. However, no suicide note was recovered and no injuries or marks were found on the body, police said.

